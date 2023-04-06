The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants will meet on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET. Lance Lynn will start for Chicago, aiming to shut down Thairo Estrada and company.

White Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 17th in baseball with six total home runs.

Chicago's .447 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The White Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.288).

Chicago has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (26 total runs).

The White Sox's .336 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The White Sox strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 5.37 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.577).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lynn (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Astros L 6-3 Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants L 12-3 Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates - Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates - Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda 4/11/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Pablo Lopez

