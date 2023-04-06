Thursday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (2-3) against the Chicago White Sox (3-3) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 6.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn against the Giants and Alex Wood.

White Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has played as favorites of -135 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Chicago has scored 26 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The White Sox have a 5.37 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule