White Sox vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (2-3) against the Chicago White Sox (3-3) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 6.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn against the Giants and Alex Wood.
White Sox vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -135 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Chicago has scored 26 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.37 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 31
|@ Astros
|L 6-3
|Lance Lynn vs Cristian Javier
|April 1
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Jose Urquidy
|April 2
|@ Astros
|W 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Garcia
|April 3
|Giants
|L 12-3
|Michael Kopech vs -
|April 5
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Webb
|April 6
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Wood
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Rich Hill
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
|April 11
|@ Twins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Pablo Lopez
