After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has two doubles and two walks while batting .292.

Anderson has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (50.0%).

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

