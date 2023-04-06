After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has two doubles and two walks while batting .292.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (50.0%).
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
  • Wood will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, putting together an 8-12 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.