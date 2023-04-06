Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .217 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In three of six games this season, Torkelson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 2.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Sale (0-0) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
