Romy Gonzalez is back in action for the Chicago White Sox against Alex Wood and the San Francisco GiantsApril 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 6 against the Astros) he went 1-for-2.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Gonzalez had a base hit in 17 of 32 games last year (53.1%), with at least two hits in five of those games (15.6%).

He hit a home run in two of 32 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 14 .217 AVG .267 .238 OBP .283 .317 SLG .400 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 19/2 K/BB 20/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)