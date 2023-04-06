Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Romy Gonzalez is back in action for the Chicago White Sox against Alex Wood and the San Francisco GiantsApril 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 6 against the Astros) he went 1-for-2.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Gonzalez had a base hit in 17 of 32 games last year (53.1%), with at least two hits in five of those games (15.6%).
- He hit a home run in two of 32 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.217
|AVG
|.267
|.238
|OBP
|.283
|.317
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|19/2
|K/BB
|20/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wood makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the 32-year-old lefty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-12 record, had a 5.10 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP.
