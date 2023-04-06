Romy Gonzalez is back in action for the Chicago White Sox against Alex Wood and the San Francisco GiantsApril 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 6 against the Astros) he went 1-for-2.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • Gonzalez had a base hit in 17 of 32 games last year (53.1%), with at least two hits in five of those games (15.6%).
  • He hit a home run in two of 32 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 14
.217 AVG .267
.238 OBP .283
.317 SLG .400
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
6 RBI 5
19/2 K/BB 20/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 14
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wood makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the 32-year-old lefty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-12 record, had a 5.10 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP.
