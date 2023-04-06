The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cabrera reached base via a hit in 68 of 112 games last season (60.7%), including multiple hits in 22.3% of those games (25 of them).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 4.5% of his games last season (112 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Cabrera drove in a run in 31 of 112 games last season (27.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 21 of his 112 games a year ago (18.8%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.6%).

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 56
.306 AVG .206
.360 OBP .261
.399 SLG .240
10 XBH 5
4 HR 1
26 RBI 17
50/17 K/BB 51/14
0 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 56
39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%)
16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Sale (0-0) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
