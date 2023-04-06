Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)
- Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- In 45.7% of his games last season (59 of 129), Vierling had a base hit, and in 20 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a long ball in five of 129 games in 2022 (3.9%), including 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Vierling picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 35 of 129 games last year (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/18
|K/BB
|42/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|26 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (49.3%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.4%)
|19 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (23.9%)
|2 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|11 (17.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (19.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox will look to Sale (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
