Jake Burger makes his season debut when the Chicago White Sox face off against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

  • Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • Burger reached base via a hit in 28 of 51 games last season (54.9%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (12 of them).
  • He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 15.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 of 51 games last year (39.2%), Burger picked up an RBI, and five of those games (9.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 21
.313 AVG .159
.367 OBP .216
.596 SLG .261
13 XBH 5
7 HR 1
20 RBI 6
29/7 K/BB 27/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 22
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%)
12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wood will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the 32-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, putting together an 8-12 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.