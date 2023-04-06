Hanser Alberto -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Alberto picked up a base hit in 34 out of 73 games last season (46.6%), with at least two hits in four of those contests (5.5%).

He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Alberto picked up an RBI in 12 games last season out of 73 (16.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.1% of those games (three times).

He scored in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 32 .266 AVG .221 .284 OBP .231 .405 SLG .325 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 6 10/2 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 38 GP 35 19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%) 1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)