Hanser Alberto -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)

  • Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • Alberto picked up a base hit in 34 out of 73 games last season (46.6%), with at least two hits in four of those contests (5.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto picked up an RBI in 12 games last season out of 73 (16.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.1% of those games (three times).
  • He scored in 13 of his 73 games last season.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 32
.266 AVG .221
.284 OBP .231
.405 SLG .325
8 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 6
10/2 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
38 GP 35
19 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.7%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (14.3%)
1 (2.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%)
7 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Wood starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling an 8-12 record.
