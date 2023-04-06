Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .130 with .
  • In three of six games this year, Andrus got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Andrus has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Wood will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • In 26 games last season he put together an 8-12 record and had a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.
