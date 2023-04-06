Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has a double and two walks while hitting .280.
- In five of six games this season (83.3%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Benintendi has not driven in a run this season.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow eight total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Wood will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, compiling an 8-12 record.
