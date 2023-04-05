The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET. Dylan Cease will start for Chicago, aiming to shut down Thairo Estrada and company.

White Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox averaged 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 149 total home runs last season.

Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in the majors slugging .387.

Chicago drew at least five walks in 18 games last season, and it went 8-10 in those contests.

San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in the majors last season with 716 (4.4 per game).

Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

Chicago struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitched to a 3.96 ERA last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers had a 1.288 WHIP last season, 18th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Framber Valdez 3/31/2023 Astros L 6-3 Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants L 12-3 Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants - Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates - Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates - Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo 4/10/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Kenta Maeda

