On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 1-for-5 with three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

  • Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Mancini got a hit in 89 of 151 games last season, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 11.3% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini picked up an RBI in 47 games last season out 151 (31.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 49 of 151 games last year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (4.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 70
.259 AVG .219
.329 OBP .313
.414 SLG .367
21 XBH 21
10 HR 8
35 RBI 28
66/26 K/BB 69/29
0 SB 0
76 GP 75
45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%)
21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%)
10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%)
25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Greene (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
