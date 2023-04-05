Tigers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (2-3) versus the Houston Astros (2-4) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on April 5.
The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 4, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers came away with 53 wins in the 136 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Detroit came away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Rays
|L 4-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Shane McClanahan
|April 1
|@ Rays
|L 12-2
|Spencer Turnbull vs Zach Eflin
|April 2
|@ Rays
|L 5-1
|Joey Wentz vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 3
|@ Astros
|W 7-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Brown
|April 4
|@ Astros
|W 6-3
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|April 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cristian Javier
|April 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Sale
|April 8
|Red Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.