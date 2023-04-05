The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

  • Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Torkelson picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 110 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (15.5%).
  • He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19.1% of his 110 games a year ago, Torkelson drove in a run (21 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (5.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 26.4% of his games last season (29 of 110), he scored at least one run, and in eight (7.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 55
.157 AVG .247
.254 OBP .315
.230 SLG .407
7 XBH 18
3 HR 5
13 RBI 15
50/19 K/BB 49/18
0 SB 0
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%)
14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%)
3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Javier (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
