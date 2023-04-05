Myles Turner is a player to watch when the Indiana Pacers (34-45) and the New York Knicks (46-33) go head to head at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their previous game to the Cavaliers, 115-105, on Sunday. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 19 points, and also had nine boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennedict Mathurin 19 9 0 0 2 1 T.J. McConnell 16 2 5 0 0 0 Jordan Nwora 15 10 3 0 0 2

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers get 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Hield.

Turner leads the Pacers in rebounding (7.5 per game), and posts 18 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in the NBA).

Mathurin gives the Pacers 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pacers receive 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM T.J. McConnell 13.1 3.7 6.6 1 0.5 0.4 Andrew Nembhard 15.4 2.2 6.4 0.6 0.1 1.7 Jordan Nwora 13.8 6.1 2.4 0.2 0.4 2.1 Buddy Hield 11.3 3.7 2.8 1.1 0.3 2 Jalen Smith 10.2 6.5 1.4 0.2 0.6 0.6

