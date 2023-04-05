The New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 39 of the Pacers' 79 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).

Indiana's ATS record is 42-37-0 this season.

The Pacers have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 115.6 231.4 112.5 231.5 224.7 Pacers 0 0% 115.8 231.4 119 231.5 233.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Pacers have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (23-16-0) than on the road (19-21-0).

The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.

Indiana is 30-16 against the spread and 28-18 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 44-35 2-5 42-37 Pacers 42-37 10-5 39-40

Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Pacers 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 19-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 20-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-18 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 119 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 35-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-12 37-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-13

