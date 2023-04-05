Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-6 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)
- Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner picked up a base hit in 87 of 135 games last year (64.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (24.4%).
- He went yard in 7.4% of his games in 2022 (10 of 135), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner picked up an RBI in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 47 of 135 games last season (34.8%) he scored a run, and in 11 of those games (8.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.318
|AVG
|.244
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|23
|23/12
|K/BB
|34/20
|12
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|46 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (61.2%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.9%)
|23 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.8%)
|4 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.0%)
|20 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (23.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Greene (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.