Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)
- Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- A season ago, Maton picked up at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
- He went yard in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton drove in a run in nine of 36 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 12 of 36 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.194
|.400
|OBP
|.275
|.722
|SLG
|.306
|6
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|2
|13/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Astros will look to Javier (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
