Nick Madrigal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)

  • Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.
  • Madrigal got a hit 31 times last year in 59 games (52.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.1%).
  • He did not homer last year in the 59 games he appeared in.
  • Madrigal drove in a run in six of 59 games last season (10.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored in 16 of 59 games last year (27.1%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 24
.250 AVG .247
.311 OBP .298
.268 SLG .299
2 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
14/9 K/BB 13/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
35 GP 24
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
9 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
10 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Reds are sending Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
