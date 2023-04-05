Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)
- Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Vierling had a base hit in 59 of 129 games last season (45.7%), with multiple hits in 20 of them (15.5%).
- He hit a home run in 3.9% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.
- In 18.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Vierling picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (5.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 27.1% of his games last season (35 of 129), with two or more runs on eight occasions (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.248
|AVG
|.244
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.352
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/18
|K/BB
|42/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|26 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (49.3%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.4%)
|19 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (23.9%)
|2 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|11 (17.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (19.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Javier (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.