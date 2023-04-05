The Indiana Pacers, Jordan Nwora included, match up versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous game) Nwora put up 15 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article, we break down Nwora's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jordan Nwora Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 8.5 13.8 Rebounds 6.5 3.7 6.1 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.4 PRA 24.5 13.6 22.3 PR 21.5 12.2 19.9 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.1



Jordan Nwora Insights vs. the Knicks

Nwora's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

Giving up 112.5 points per game, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 42.1 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.9 assists per contest.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Nwora vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 12 0 4 0 0 0 0

