Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)
- Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Hosmer got a hit in 67.3% of his 104 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- Including the 104 games he played in last season, he went yard in eight of them (7.7%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Hosmer drove in a run in 30 of 104 games last season (28.8%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of those contests (11.5%).
- In 30.8% of his games last year (32 of 104), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.8%) he scored more than once.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.357
|.389
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|30
|35/13
|K/BB
|29/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|34 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (66.7%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|13 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|4 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
