Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)
- Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Andrus picked up a hit in 63.1% of his games last year (94 of 149), with multiple hits in 33 of them (22.1%).
- In 17 of 149 games last year, he went yard (11.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 22.1% of his 149 games a year ago, Andrus picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.1%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- In 36.2% of his games last season (54 of 149), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 10 (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|79
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.302
|OBP
|.305
|.373
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|58/23
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|79
|42 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.8%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (19.0%)
|19 (27.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|4 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.5%)
|13 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Webb (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.00 ERA ranks 76th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 18 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
