Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

  • Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Andrus picked up a hit in 63.1% of his games last year (94 of 149), with multiple hits in 33 of them (22.1%).
  • In 17 of 149 games last year, he went yard (11.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 22.1% of his 149 games a year ago, Andrus picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.1%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
  • In 36.2% of his games last season (54 of 149), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 10 (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 79
.250 AVG .247
.302 OBP .305
.373 SLG .430
22 XBH 27
4 HR 13
23 RBI 35
34/16 K/BB 58/23
6 SB 12
Home Away
70 GP 79
42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%)
19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%)
13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will look to Webb (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.00 ERA ranks 76th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 18 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
