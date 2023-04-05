Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)
- Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 59 of 84 games last year (70.2%) Jimenez had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He took the pitcher deep in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez picked up an RBI in 33 of 84 games last year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (15.5%).
- He came around to score in 36 of his 84 games a year ago (42.9%), with more than one run scored four times (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.459
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|24
|34/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (65.0%)
|10 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (25.0%)
|21 (47.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (37.5%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (35.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allowed the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Webb (0-1) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.00 ERA ranks 76th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 18 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.