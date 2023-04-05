On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

In 59 of 84 games last year (70.2%) Jimenez had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.

He took the pitcher deep in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez picked up an RBI in 33 of 84 games last year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (15.5%).

He came around to score in 36 of his 84 games a year ago (42.9%), with more than one run scored four times (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 40 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%) 10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%) 21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

