The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

Swanson registered 177 hits and slugged .447.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Swanson got a hit in 113 of 166 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.

In 24 of 166 games last year, he left the yard (14.5%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 57 of 166 games last year (34.3%), Swanson picked up an RBI, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.

He came around to score 81 times in 166 games (48.8%) last season, including 19 occasions when he scored more than once (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 81 .304 AVG .251 .362 OBP .298 .492 SLG .405 29 XBH 29 14 HR 11 52 RBI 44 84/28 K/BB 98/21 12 SB 6 Home Away 83 GP 83 59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%) 44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%) 32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

