After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

  • Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games last year (17 of 147), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger drove in a run in 43 of 147 games last season (29.3%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.2%).
  • He scored a run in 40.8% of his 147 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (nine).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 70
.238 AVG .181
.293 OBP .237
.477 SLG .306
31 XBH 18
12 HR 7
41 RBI 27
65/20 K/BB 85/18
7 SB 7
Home Away
76 GP 71
41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%)
30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%)
11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
