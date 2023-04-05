Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)
- Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games last year (17 of 147), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger drove in a run in 43 of 147 games last season (29.3%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.2%).
- He scored a run in 40.8% of his 147 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (nine).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.237
|.477
|SLG
|.306
|31
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|27
|65/20
|K/BB
|85/18
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|41 (53.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (45.1%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.3%)
|30 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (42.3%)
|11 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.5%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
