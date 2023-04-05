Austin Meadows Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Austin Meadows (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Austin Meadows Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Austin Meadows At The Plate (2022)
- Meadows hit .250 with six doubles, two triples and 16 walks.
- Meadows reached base via a hit in 23 of 36 games last season (63.9%), including multiple hits in 22.2% of those games (eight of them).
- Including all 36 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Meadows picked up an RBI in seven games last season out 36 (19.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He scored a run in five of 36 games last year (13.9%), including three multi-run games (8.3%).
Austin Meadows Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|.244
|AVG
|.261
|.347
|OBP
|.346
|.341
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/11
|K/BB
|5/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|12
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros are sending Javier (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
