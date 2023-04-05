Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)
- Benintendi had an on-base percentage of .371 and slugged .397.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those contests.
- In five of 126 games last year, he left the yard (4.0%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored in 40 of 126 games last year (31.7%), including scoring more than once in 10.3% of his games (13 times).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.314
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|27
|38/31
|K/BB
|39/21
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|59
|43 (64.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (74.6%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (35.6%)
|19 (28.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|2 (3.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (33.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Webb (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 76th in ERA (6.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and first in K/9 (18) among pitchers who qualify.
