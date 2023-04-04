Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)
- Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Mancini picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last season (89 of 151), with multiple hits in 30 of those contests (19.9%).
- In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 31.1% of his 151 games a year ago, Mancini picked up an RBI (47 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.3%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 49 of 151 games last year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (4.6%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|70
|.259
|AVG
|.219
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|66/26
|K/BB
|69/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|45 (59.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (58.7%)
|21 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (12.0%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (28.0%)
|10 (13.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.3%)
|25 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cessa will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
- Over his 46 appearances last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
