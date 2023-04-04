After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Mancini picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last season (89 of 151), with multiple hits in 30 of those contests (19.9%).

In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 31.1% of his 151 games a year ago, Mancini picked up an RBI (47 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.3%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 49 of 151 games last year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (4.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 70 .259 AVG .219 .329 OBP .313 .414 SLG .367 21 XBH 21 10 HR 8 35 RBI 28 66/26 K/BB 69/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 75 45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%) 21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%) 10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%) 25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)