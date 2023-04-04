Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)
- Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Torkelson got a hit in 45.5% of his 110 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those contests.
- He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 of 110 games last season (19.1%), Torkelson picked up an RBI, and six of those games (5.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 26.4% of his 110 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.3%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.157
|AVG
|.247
|.254
|OBP
|.315
|.230
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|50/19
|K/BB
|49/18
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (18.2%)
|14 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (27.3%)
|3 (5.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.1%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (23.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
