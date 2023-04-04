Spencer Torkelson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

  • Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Torkelson got a hit in 45.5% of his 110 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those contests.
  • He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21 of 110 games last season (19.1%), Torkelson picked up an RBI, and six of those games (5.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 26.4% of his 110 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 55
.157 AVG .247
.254 OBP .315
.230 SLG .407
7 XBH 18
3 HR 5
13 RBI 15
50/19 K/BB 49/18
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 55
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%)
14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%)
3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Valdez (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.
