Spencer Torkelson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate (2022)

Torkelson hit .203 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Torkelson got a hit in 45.5% of his 110 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those contests.

He homered in 7.3% of his games last year (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 of 110 games last season (19.1%), Torkelson picked up an RBI, and six of those games (5.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 26.4% of his 110 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 55 .157 AVG .247 .254 OBP .315 .230 SLG .407 7 XBH 18 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 50/19 K/BB 49/18 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 55 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (18.2%) 14 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (27.3%) 3 (5.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.1%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (23.6%)

