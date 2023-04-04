After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

Riley Greene At The Plate (2022)

Greene hit .253 with 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 walks.

Greene picked up at least one hit 67 times last year in 93 games played (72.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).

He hit a home run in 5.4% of his games last year (five of 93), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 of 93 games last season (29.0%), Greene picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (9.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He scored in 39.8% of his games last year (37 of 93), with two or more runs on seven occasions (7.5%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 49 .260 AVG .248 .338 OBP .306 .387 SLG .342 13 XBH 14 3 HR 2 16 RBI 26 52/19 K/BB 68/17 0 SB 1 Home Away 44 GP 49 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (69.4%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (28.6%) 15 (34.1%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (44.9%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (30.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)