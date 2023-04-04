The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Wisdom got a base hit in 71 out of 134 games last season (53.0%), with at least two hits in 23 of those games (17.2%).

He homered in 17.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 134), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Wisdom drove in a run (41 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He touched home plate in 40.3% of his 134 games last season, with more than one run in 9.7% of those games (13).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 67 .191 AVG .218 .282 OBP .313 .391 SLG .457 21 XBH 32 12 HR 13 31 RBI 35 87/26 K/BB 96/28 3 SB 5 Home Away 66 GP 68 32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%) 11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%) 19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)