Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)
- Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked 26th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Hoerner picked up at least one hit 87 times last season in 135 games played (64.4%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (24.4%).
- He hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2022 (10 of 135), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games a year ago (36 of 135), Hoerner drove in a run. In 15 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He came around to score in 34.8% of his games last year (47 of 135), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.318
|AVG
|.244
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|23
|23/12
|K/BB
|34/20
|12
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|46 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (61.2%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.9%)
|23 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.8%)
|4 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.0%)
|20 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (23.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cessa will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
- In 46 games last season he put together a 4-4 record and had a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP.
