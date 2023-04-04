Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nick Maton (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)
- Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Maton got a hit in 15 of 36 games last season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his 36 games a year ago, Maton picked up an RBI (nine times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (13.9%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.194
|.400
|OBP
|.275
|.722
|SLG
|.306
|6
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|2
|13/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.200 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
