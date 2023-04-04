After going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate (2022)

  • Vierling hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Vierling picked up a hit in 45.7% of his games last year (59 of 129), with at least two hits in 20 of those games (15.5%).
  • In five of 129 games last year, he hit a home run (3.9%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 24 of 129 games last year (18.6%), Vierling picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (5.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored in 27.1% of his games last year (35 of 129), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.2%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 55
.248 AVG .244
.327 OBP .270
.352 SLG .350
10 XBH 10
2 HR 4
15 RBI 17
28/18 K/BB 42/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
62 GP 67
26 (41.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (49.3%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.4%)
19 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (23.9%)
2 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
11 (17.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (19.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Valdez (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 49th in WHIP (1.200), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).
