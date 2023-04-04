Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Hosmer -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)
- Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Hosmer got a hit in 70 of 104 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He homered in eight of 104 games in 2022 (7.7%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Hosmer drove in a run in 30 games last season out 104 (28.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 30.8% of his 104 games last season, he scored a run (32 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.8%).
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.357
|.389
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|30
|35/13
|K/BB
|29/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|34 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (66.7%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|13 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|4 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cessa will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Over his 46 appearances last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
