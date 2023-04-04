Dansby Swanson -- 3-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

Swanson racked up 177 total hits while slugging .447.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 49th in slugging.

In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson got a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 24 of 166 games last year, he homered (14.5%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 57 of 166 games last season (34.3%), Swanson drove in a run, and 26 of those games (15.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 11 contests.

He touched home plate in 48.8% of his games last season (81 of 166), with more than one run on 19 occasions (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 81 .304 AVG .251 .362 OBP .298 .492 SLG .405 29 XBH 29 14 HR 11 52 RBI 44 84/28 K/BB 98/21 12 SB 6 Home Away 83 GP 83 59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%) 44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%) 32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

