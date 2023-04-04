When the Chicago Cubs (1-3) and Cincinnati Reds (3-1) meet in an early-season game at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 4, Hayden Wesneski will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Reds will send Luis Cessa to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Cubs and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Dansby Swanson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cubs won 23 out of the 51 games, or 45.1%, in which they were favored.

The Cubs had a record of 15-15, a 50% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (86 total in road outings).

Chicago slugged .380 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Reds came away with 47 wins in the 125 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Reds won 40 of 106 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

The Reds averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 at home.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.