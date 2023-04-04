After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Bellinger got a hit 73 times last season in 147 games (49.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (18.4%).

He went yard in 17 games a year ago (out of 147 opportunities, 11.6%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his 147 games a year ago, Bellinger picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He touched home plate in 40.8% of his games last year (60 of 147), with two or more runs on nine occasions (6.1%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 70 .238 AVG .181 .293 OBP .237 .477 SLG .306 31 XBH 18 12 HR 7 41 RBI 27 65/20 K/BB 85/18 7 SB 7 Home Away 76 GP 71 41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%) 30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%) 11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)