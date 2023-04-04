Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)
- Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Bellinger got a hit 73 times last season in 147 games (49.7%), including 27 multi-hit games (18.4%).
- He went yard in 17 games a year ago (out of 147 opportunities, 11.6%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his 147 games a year ago, Bellinger picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 40.8% of his games last year (60 of 147), with two or more runs on nine occasions (6.1%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.237
|.477
|SLG
|.306
|31
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|27
|65/20
|K/BB
|85/18
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|41 (53.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (45.1%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.3%)
|30 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (42.3%)
|11 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.5%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cessa takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he compiled a 4-4 record, a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games.
