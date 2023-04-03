Zach McKinstry -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

  • McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • McKinstry reached base via a hit in 22 of 57 games last season (38.6%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (eight of them).
  • He homered in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • McKinstry picked up an RBI in 14.0% of his games last year (eight of 57), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.0%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 18 times in 57 games (31.6%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
20 GP 31
.232 AVG .175
.284 OBP .266
.449 SLG .299
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
6 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 32/11
1 SB 6
Home Away
24 GP 33
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Brown gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
  • In his seven appearances last season he finished with a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP, putting together a 2-0 record.
