After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 3:10 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

  • Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
  • Grandal had a hit in 52 of 99 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in five of 99 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 of 99 games last season (18.2%), Grandal drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 47
.191 AVG .212
.307 OBP .298
.235 SLG .303
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
10 RBI 17
38/25 K/BB 41/21
0 SB 1
Home Away
51 GP 48
25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%)
5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allowed the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, June 26, the 32-year-old righty, started and went 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In his five appearances last season he finished with a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP, putting together a 0-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.