After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 3:10 PM ET on Monday.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.

Grandal had a hit in 52 of 99 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He hit a home run in five of 99 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 of 99 games last season (18.2%), Grandal drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He crossed home in 14 of 99 games a year ago (14.1%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 47 .191 AVG .212 .307 OBP .298 .235 SLG .303 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 38/25 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 51 GP 48 25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%) 5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

