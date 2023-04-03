Elvis Andrus will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (2-2) on Monday, April 3, when they square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (1-2) in an early-season matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox were favorites in 106 games last season and won 55 (51.9%) of those contests.

The White Sox had a record of 43-40, a 51.8% win rate, when they were favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

Chicago averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .383 at home.

The Giants came away with 18 wins in the 59 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win 12 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (97 total in road contests).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 away from home.

White Sox vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

