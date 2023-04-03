The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants will send Michael Kopech and Anthony DeSclafani to the hill, respectively, on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox ranked 22nd in MLB action with 149 total home runs last season.

Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in the majors slugging .387.

Chicago finished 8-10 in the 18 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.

Last year the White Sox ranked 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Chicago had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitched to a 3.96 ERA last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.

The White Sox ranked 18th in MLB with a combined 1.288 WHIP last season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kopech will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Framber Valdez 3/31/2023 Astros L 6-3 Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants - Home Michael Kopech Anthony DeSclafani 4/5/2023 Giants - Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates - Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates - Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez 4/9/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Kopech Johan Oviedo

