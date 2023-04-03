On Monday, Tucker Barnhart (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
  • Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.8% of those contests.
  • He homered once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 13.8% of his games a year ago (13 of 94), Barnhart drove home a run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs.
  • In 15 of 94 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 45
.205 AVG .237
.288 OBP .285
.281 SLG .252
9 XBH 2
1 HR 0
9 RBI 7
42/17 K/BB 32/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
49 GP 45
23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Overton gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In six games last season he finished with a 1-0 record and had a 2.73 ERA and a 0.970 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.