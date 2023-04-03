Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Anderson had a hit in 57 of 79 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- Including the 79 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (7.6%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson picked up an RBI in 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (6.3%).
- He scored a run in 50.6% of his 79 games last year, with more than one run in 11.4% of those games (nine).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.296
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.383
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|27/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|6
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|31 (70.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (74.3%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (40.0%)
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, June 26, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Last season he finished with a 0-2 record, a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP over his five games.
