The 2023 campaign continues for Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (2-2) as they host the Detroit Tigers (0-3) in an early-season matchup at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 3. Gametime is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros won 103 out of the 149 games, or 69.1%, in which they were favored.

The Astros had a record of 30-8, a 78.9% win rate, when they were favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing on the road last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 on the road.

Tigers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Riley Greene 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Austin Meadows 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

