The Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Jonathan Schoop among those expected to step up at the plate.

Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers ranked last in Major League Baseball with just 110 home runs as a team.

The Tigers ranked 29th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

Detroit had a team batting average of .231 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

Detroit was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 556 total runs (3.4 per game) last season.

The Tigers had an on-base percentage of .287 last season, which ranked 29th in the league.

Detroit averaged the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.6) in the majors last season.

The Tigers had the 21st-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors last season.

Detroit ranked 21st in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP last season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Saturday, Oct. 15 last season, when he pitched a scoreless third of an inning in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Rays L 4-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane McClanahan 4/1/2023 Rays L 12-2 Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros - Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros - Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford

