Monday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (2-2) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (0-3) at 8:10 PM ET (on April 3). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 7-1 win as our model heavily favors the Astros.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 7, Tigers 1.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last year, Detroit won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Last season Detroit scored the fewest runs in baseball (556 total, 3.4 per game).

The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule