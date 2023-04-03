Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Astros - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Maton At The Plate (2022)
- Maton hit .250 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- A year ago, Maton got at least one hit in 15 of 36 games (41.7%), including two or more hits twice.
- He hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton drove in a run in nine games last year out of 36 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 13.9% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He crossed home in 12 of 36 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.194
|.400
|OBP
|.275
|.722
|SLG
|.306
|6
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|2
|13/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Brown takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he put together a 2-0 record, a .89 ERA and a 1.082 WHIP over his seven games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.